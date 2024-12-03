IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹204 and closed at ₹205.1, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹207.45 and a low of ₹201.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,816.96 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable, considering its 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 349,273 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|207.15
|Support 1
|200.68
|Resistance 2
|210.54
|Support 2
|197.6
|Resistance 3
|213.62
|Support 3
|194.21
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 4.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 349 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹207.45 & ₹201.1 yesterday to end at ₹203.85. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend