IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹223.95 and closed at ₹221.80, with a high of ₹225 and a low of ₹220.20. The market capitalization stood at approximately ₹59,792.01 crore. Over the past year, the stock reached a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹100.40. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,493,912 shares for IREDA, reflecting notable market activity.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 1493 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹225 & ₹220.2 yesterday to end at ₹222.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend