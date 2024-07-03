IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹197.6 and closed at ₹195.95 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹209.85 and a low of ₹192.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹55,220.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215, and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for IREDA shares was 4,305,422.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 85.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹209.85 & ₹192.8 yesterday to end at ₹195.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend