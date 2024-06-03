LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock soars as investors show confidence in renewable energy sector

6 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Trade

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 184.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.