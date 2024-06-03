IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock soars as investors show confidence in renewable energy sector

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹182.6 and closed at ₹181.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹185.9 and a low of ₹176.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹49,656.45 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 4,408,053 shares on that day.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 3.73% to reach ₹191.65, outperforming its peers. While Global Health saw a decline, companies like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2147.9
|1.85
|0.09
|2488.65
|1320.4
|86042.39
|JSW Infrastructure
|295.75
|12.95
|4.58
|299.45
|141.75
|60673.43
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|191.65
|6.9
|3.73
|215.0
|49.99
|9865.76
|Tata Technologies
|1045.1
|13.5
|1.31
|1400.0
|1004.15
|42394.48
|Global Health
|1176.95
|-15.95
|-1.34
|1513.75
|577.25
|31597.27
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of ₹187.83 & second resistance of ₹190.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹196.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹196.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 8.25% and is currently trading at ₹200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.4%
|3 Months
|17.18%
|6 Months
|194.5%
|YTD
|79.77%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.83
|Support 1
|178.98
|Resistance 2
|190.82
|Support 2
|173.12
|Resistance 3
|196.68
|Support 3
|170.13
IREDA Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹185.9 & ₹176.2 yesterday to end at ₹181.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend