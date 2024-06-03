Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock soars as investors show confidence in renewable energy sector

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 3.49 %. The stock closed at 184.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 191.2 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 182.6 and closed at 181.3 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 185.9 and a low of 176.2 during the day. With a market capitalization of 49,656.45 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 4,408,053 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Today, IREDA's stock price increased by 3.73% to reach 191.65, outperforming its peers. While Global Health saw a decline, companies like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, and Tata Technologies experienced growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also rose by 2.71% and 2.7% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2147.91.850.092488.651320.486042.39
JSW Infrastructure295.7512.954.58299.45141.7560673.43
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency191.656.93.73215.049.999865.76
Tata Technologies1045.113.51.311400.01004.1542394.48
Global Health1176.95-15.95-1.341513.75577.2531597.27
03 Jun 2024, 09:35 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹191.2, up 3.49% from yesterday's ₹184.75

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has surpassed the first resistance of 187.83 & second resistance of 190.82 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 196.68. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 196.68 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA's stock price has increased by 8.25% and is currently trading at 200.00. However, over the past year, IREDA's stock price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 200.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.4%
3 Months17.18%
6 Months194.5%
YTD79.77%
1 Year-99999.99%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.83Support 1178.98
Resistance 2190.82Support 2173.12
Resistance 3196.68Support 3170.13
03 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

IREDA Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 28 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17949 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

03 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹181.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 185.9 & 176.2 yesterday to end at 181.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

