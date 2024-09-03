Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Sep 02 2024 15:59:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.85 0.03%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 822.10 0.79%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,230.00 -0.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,626.15 -0.42%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 532.15 -1.12%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 03 Sep 2024, by -1.22 %. The stock closed at 241.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 239 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 241.75 and closed slightly higher at 241.95. The stock reached a high of 241.75 and a low of 235.3, with a total BSE volume of 3,044,074 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at 64,237.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was 310 and its low was 49.99.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Sep 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Ireda seeks govt nod to sell up to 10% stake, to raise ₹4,500 crore to fund growth

Last week, Ireda secured its international credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, which assigned it a long-term rating of 'BBB-' and short-term issuer rating of 'A-3', with a ‘stable’ outlook.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/ireda-stake-sale-fund-growth-credit-rating-11725289842545.html

03 Sep 2024, 09:01:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Yatra Online, IREDA, NMDC, HAL and more

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-icici-bank-vedanta-yatra-online-ireda-nmdc-hal-and-more-11725299319134.html

03 Sep 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1241.6Support 1235.55
Resistance 2244.5Support 2232.4
Resistance 3247.65Support 3229.5
03 Sep 2024, 08:31:39 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 24.69% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
03 Sep 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22041 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

03 Sep 2024, 08:01:57 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹241.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 241.75 & 235.3 yesterday to end at 239. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue