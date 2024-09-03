IREDA Share Price Live blog for 03 Sep 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹241.75 and closed slightly higher at ₹241.95. The stock reached a high of ₹241.75 and a low of ₹235.3, with a total BSE volume of 3,044,074 shares. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹64,237.58 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock's high was ₹310 and its low was ₹49.99.
Last week, Ireda secured its international credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, which assigned it a long-term rating of 'BBB-' and short-term issuer rating of 'A-3', with a ‘stable’ outlook.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|241.6
|Support 1
|235.55
|Resistance 2
|244.5
|Support 2
|232.4
|Resistance 3
|247.65
|Support 3
|229.5
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 24.69% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹241.75 & ₹235.3 yesterday to end at ₹239. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.