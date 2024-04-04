IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹149 and closed at ₹149.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹157.2, and the low was ₹147.1. The market capitalization stands at ₹42,251.66 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,797,490 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹162.5, with a 3.37% increase in value. The net change is 5.3 points. This indicates positive market movement and investor interest in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.69%
|3 Months
|49.15%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|52.92%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA stock is currently trading at ₹157.2, with a percent change of 4.97% and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,797,490 shares with a closing price of ₹149.75.
