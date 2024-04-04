Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Sees Positive Trading Trend Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 3.37 %. The stock closed at 157.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 162.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 149 and closed at 149.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 157.2, and the low was 147.1. The market capitalization stands at 42,251.66 crore. The 52-week high and low are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,797,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹162.5, up 3.37% from yesterday's ₹157.2

IREDA stock is currently priced at 162.5, with a 3.37% increase in value. The net change is 5.3 points. This indicates positive market movement and investor interest in the stock.

04 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.69%
3 Months49.15%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD52.92%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹157.2, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹149.75

IREDA stock is currently trading at 157.2, with a percent change of 4.97% and a net change of 7.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

04 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹149.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on the BSE had a trading volume of 3,797,490 shares with a closing price of 149.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!