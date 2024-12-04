Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 203.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 206.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 204.8 and closed at 203.85, experiencing a high of 208.35 and a low of 204.45. The company's market capitalization stands at 55,558.78 crore. Over the past year, IREDA reached a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 61.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 241,056 shares for the day, reflecting market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7234 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹203.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 208.35 & 204.45 yesterday to end at 206.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.