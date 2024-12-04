IREDA Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹204.8 and closed at ₹203.85, experiencing a high of ₹208.35 and a low of ₹204.45. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹55,558.78 crore. Over the past year, IREDA reached a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹61.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 241,056 shares for the day, reflecting market activity.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.11% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 241 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹208.35 & ₹204.45 yesterday to end at ₹206.6. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend