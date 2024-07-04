Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 8.57 %. The stock closed at 205.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at 212.25, closed at 205.45, with a high of 225.9 and a low of 208.6. The market capitalization stood at 59,950.59 crore. The 52-week high was 215, while the low was 49.99. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 24,136,780 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1230.06Support 1212.93
Resistance 2236.54Support 2202.28
Resistance 3247.19Support 3195.8
04 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 183 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 45145 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 307.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.

04 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹205.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 225.9 & 208.6 yesterday to end at 205.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.