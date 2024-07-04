IREDA Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last trading day opened at ₹212.25, closed at ₹205.45, with a high of ₹225.9 and a low of ₹208.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹59,950.59 crore. The 52-week high was ₹215, while the low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume recorded for the day was 24,136,780 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|230.06
|Support 1
|212.93
|Resistance 2
|236.54
|Support 2
|202.28
|Resistance 3
|247.19
|Support 3
|195.8
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 307.17% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 159 mn & BSE volume was 24 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.9 & ₹208.6 yesterday to end at ₹205.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend