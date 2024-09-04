LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDAs Stock Takes a Dip: Trading in the Red Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST Trade

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 239.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.