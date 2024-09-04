IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDAs Stock Takes a Dip: Trading in the Red Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened and closed at ₹239, with a high of ₹240 and a low of ₹236.35. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹64,304.77 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has experienced a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,696,045 shares for the day, reflecting active investor participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹236.5, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹239.25
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹237.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹235.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹235.05 then there can be further negative price movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹237.75. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has seen a dramatic decline of 99999.99%, also settling at ₹237.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.21%
|3 Months
|24.77%
|6 Months
|63.01%
|YTD
|132.78%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|240.77
|Support 1
|237.21
|Resistance 2
|242.17
|Support 2
|235.05
|Resistance 3
|244.33
|Support 3
|233.65
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 24.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20313 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1696 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹239 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹240 & ₹236.35 yesterday to end at ₹239.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.