Wed Sep 04 2024 09:39:51
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDAs Stock Takes a Dip: Trading in the Red Today
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDAs Stock Takes a Dip: Trading in the Red Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 239.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 236.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened and closed at 239, with a high of 240 and a low of 236.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 64,304.77 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has experienced a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,696,045 shares for the day, reflecting active investor participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:35:58 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹236.5, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹239.25

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 237.21 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 235.05. If the stock price breaks the second support of 235.05 then there can be further negative price movement.

04 Sep 2024, 09:16:22 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by 0.63%, currently trading at 237.75. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has seen a dramatic decline of 99999.99%, also settling at 237.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, reaching 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.21%
3 Months24.77%
6 Months63.01%
YTD132.78%
1 Year-99999.99%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46:05 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1240.77Support 1237.21
Resistance 2242.17Support 2235.05
Resistance 3244.33Support 3233.65
04 Sep 2024, 08:31:36 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 24.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
04 Sep 2024, 08:15:31 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20313 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.65% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 1696 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:00:08 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹239 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 240 & 236.35 yesterday to end at 239.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

