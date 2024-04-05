IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade

IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 157.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.