IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 157.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.35 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA stock closed at 157.2 on the last day with an open price of 164.5. The high for the day was 165.05 and the low was 154.65. The market capitalization of IREDA is 42,560.75 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 9,079,036 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹158.35, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹157.2

IREDA stock is currently priced at 158.35, reflecting a 0.73% increase in value with a net change of 1.15.

05 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹157.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, IREDA on BSE had a trading volume of 9,079,036 shares with a closing price of 157.2.

