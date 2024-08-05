IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: null
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.37%
|3 Months
|29.24%
|6 Months
|30.48%
|YTD
|147.57%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|257.93
|Support 1
|251.28
|Resistance 2
|261.52
|Support 2
|248.22
|Resistance 3
|264.58
|Support 3
|244.63
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 29.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 76.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹258.55 & ₹251.15 yesterday to end at ₹254.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.