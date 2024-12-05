IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹208 and closed slightly lower at ₹206.6. The stock reached a high of ₹219.2 and a low of ₹206.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹58,329.87 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable, especially given its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹61.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,077,072 shares for the day.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|221.89
|Support 1
|209.25
|Resistance 2
|226.77
|Support 2
|201.49
|Resistance 3
|234.53
|Support 3
|196.61
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 10.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 165.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1077 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹219.2 & ₹206.5 yesterday to end at ₹217. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.