IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2024, by 5.03 %. The stock closed at 206.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 208 and closed slightly lower at 206.6. The stock reached a high of 219.2 and a low of 206.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 58,329.87 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable, especially given its 52-week high of 310 and low of 61.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,077,072 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1221.89Support 1209.25
Resistance 2226.77Support 2201.49
Resistance 3234.53Support 3196.61
05 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 10.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
05 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8014 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 165.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1077 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹206.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 219.2 & 206.5 yesterday to end at 217. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

