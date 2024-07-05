Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 220.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 223.85 and closed at 223.05 on the last day. The high for the day was 228.55 and the low was 218.5. The market capitalization stands at 59,265.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are 225.9 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,635,223 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA trading at ₹223, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹220.5

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at 223 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 215.9 and 225.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 215.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 225.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 2.18% and is currently trading at 225.30. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has decreased by -99999.99% to 225.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.02%
3 Months29.12%
6 Months111.2%
YTD114.48%
1 Year-99999.99%
05 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1225.97Support 1215.9
Resistance 2232.26Support 2212.12
Resistance 3236.04Support 3205.83
05 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 46475 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹223.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 228.55 & 218.5 yesterday to end at 223.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

