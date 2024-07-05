IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹223.85 and closed at ₹223.05 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹228.55 and the low was ₹218.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹59,265.21 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹225.9 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,635,223 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA share price is at ₹223 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹215.9 and ₹225.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹215.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 225.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has increased by 2.18% and is currently trading at ₹225.30. However, over the past year, the price of IREDA shares has decreased by -99999.99% to ₹225.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.02%
|3 Months
|29.12%
|6 Months
|111.2%
|YTD
|114.48%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.97
|Support 1
|215.9
|Resistance 2
|232.26
|Support 2
|212.12
|Resistance 3
|236.04
|Support 3
|205.83
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 68 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹228.55 & ₹218.5 yesterday to end at ₹223.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend