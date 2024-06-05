Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -3.32 %. The stock closed at 167.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 168.05 and closed at 167.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 173.05, while the low was 155. With a market capitalization of 43,488.03 crore, the 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 897,367 shares.

05 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 185.0 & a low of 173.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1186.05Support 1174.9
Resistance 2191.1Support 2168.8
Resistance 3197.2Support 3163.75
05 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA dropped by 5.38% to reach 158.35, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, and Global Health are declining today, whereas Mankind Pharma, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.36% and -0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2138.846.62.232488.651411.8585677.86
JSW Infrastructure253.4-12.8-4.81300.0141.7551985.28
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency158.35-9.0-5.38215.049.998151.54
Tata Technologies1003.05-10.55-1.041400.0982.2540688.72
Global Health1057.95-15.55-1.451513.75587.3528402.51
05 Jun 2024, 09:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹167.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 173.05 & 155 yesterday to end at 167.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

