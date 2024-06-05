IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹168.05 and closed at ₹167.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹173.05, while the low was ₹155. With a market capitalization of ₹43,488.03 crore, the 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 897,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA touched a high of 185.0 & a low of 173.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|186.05
|Support 1
|174.9
|Resistance 2
|191.1
|Support 2
|168.8
|Resistance 3
|197.2
|Support 3
|163.75
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA dropped by 5.38% to reach ₹158.35, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, and Global Health are declining today, whereas Mankind Pharma, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.36% and -0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2138.8
|46.6
|2.23
|2488.65
|1411.85
|85677.86
|JSW Infrastructure
|253.4
|-12.8
|-4.81
|300.0
|141.75
|51985.28
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|158.35
|-9.0
|-5.38
|215.0
|49.99
|8151.54
|Tata Technologies
|1003.05
|-10.55
|-1.04
|1400.0
|982.25
|40688.72
|Global Health
|1057.95
|-15.55
|-1.45
|1513.75
|587.35
|28402.51
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹173.05 & ₹155 yesterday to end at ₹167.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend