IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹235.95 and closed at ₹239.25, marking a positive movement. The day's high was ₹238.25, while the low reached ₹235. The market capitalization stood at ₹63,296.86 crore. IREDA's shares have experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 636,651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 23.57% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.25 & ₹235 yesterday to end at ₹235.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.