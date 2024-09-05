Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 05 Sep 2024, by -1.57 %. The stock closed at 239.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 235.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 235.95 and closed at 239.25, marking a positive movement. The day's high was 238.25, while the low reached 235. The market capitalization stood at 63,296.86 crore. IREDA's shares have experienced significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 49.99. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 636,651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 23.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1110
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
05 Sep 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 19482 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 636 k.

05 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹239.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 238.25 & 235 yesterday to end at 235.5. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.