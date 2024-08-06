IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹226.6 and closed at ₹254.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹247.45, while the lowest was ₹226.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹64,224.14 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,172,900 shares.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹247.45 & ₹226.6 yesterday to end at ₹238.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.