Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -6.11 %. The stock closed at 254.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 238.95 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 226.6 and closed at 254.5 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 247.45, while the lowest was 226.6. The market capitalization stood at 64,224.14 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 9,172,900 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 43 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 78495 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 44.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 34 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

06 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹254.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 247.45 & 226.6 yesterday to end at 238.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.