IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹220.55 and closed at ₹217, experiencing a high of ₹225.95 and a low of ₹217.15. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately ₹59,361.97 crore. Over the past year, IREDA reached a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹61.51. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,372,266 shares for the day.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by 0.27%, currently trading at ₹220.10. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have experienced a remarkable increase of 244.29%, reaching ₹220.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 18.48%, reaching 24,708.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.97%
|3 Months
|-5.65%
|6 Months
|23.87%
|YTD
|114.84%
|1 Year
|244.29%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|225.52
|Support 1
|216.67
|Resistance 2
|230.19
|Support 2
|212.49
|Resistance 3
|234.37
|Support 3
|207.82
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 11.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8995 k
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 174.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1372 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹217 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.95 & ₹217.15 yesterday to end at ₹220.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.