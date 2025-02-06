Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 06 Feb 2025, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 192.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 189.80 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 193.15 and closed slightly lower at 192.80. The stock reached a high of 194 and a low of 188.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,980.98 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable against a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE recorded a volume of 148,062 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2025, 11:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 191.02 and 188.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 188.97 and selling near hourly resistance 191.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1190.03Support 1189.38
Resistance 2190.47Support 2189.17
Resistance 3190.68Support 3188.73
06 Feb 2025, 11:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹192.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 194 & 188.65 yesterday to end at 189.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

