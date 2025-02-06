IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹193.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹192.80. The stock reached a high of ₹194 and a low of ₹188.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,980.98 crore, IREDA's performance remains notable against a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a volume of 148,062 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 191.02 and 188.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 188.97 and selling near hourly resistance 191.02 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|190.03
|Support 1
|189.38
|Resistance 2
|190.47
|Support 2
|189.17
|Resistance 3
|190.68
|Support 3
|188.73
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹194 & ₹188.65 yesterday to end at ₹189.80. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend