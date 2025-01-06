Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 06 Jan 2025, by 3.76 %. The stock closed at 222.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 230.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 221.8 and closed slightly higher at 222.3. The stock experienced a high of 234.35 and a low of 220.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately 59,792 crore, IREDA's performance reflects its 52-week high of 310 and a low of 100.4. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 2,006,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11635 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 224.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

06 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹222.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 234.35 & 220.65 yesterday to end at 230.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

