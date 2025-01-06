IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹221.8 and closed slightly higher at ₹222.3. The stock experienced a high of ₹234.35 and a low of ₹220.65 during the session. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹59,792 crore, IREDA's performance reflects its 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹100.4. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange reached 2,006,489 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 224.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹234.35 & ₹220.65 yesterday to end at ₹230.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend