IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹176.7 and closed at ₹172.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹180 and the low was ₹175.75. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹48,326.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,182,364 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA has increased by 3.99% to reach ₹179.65, in line with the upward trend of its peer companies like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, and Global Health. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.67% and 0.51% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mankind Pharma
|2167.65
|12.3
|0.57
|2488.65
|1411.85
|86833.55
|JSW Infrastructure
|279.65
|8.25
|3.04
|300.0
|141.75
|57370.5
|Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency
|179.65
|6.9
|3.99
|215.0
|49.99
|9248.02
|Tata Technologies
|1053.0
|22.85
|2.22
|1400.0
|982.25
|42714.95
|Global Health
|1160.0
|36.55
|3.25
|1513.75
|587.35
|31142.22
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹180 & ₹175.75 yesterday to end at ₹172.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend