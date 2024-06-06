Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 4.08 %. The stock closed at 172.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 179.8 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 176.7 and closed at 172.75 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 180 and the low was 175.75. The market capitalization of IREDA is 48,326.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 1,182,364 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of IREDA has increased by 3.99% to reach 179.65, in line with the upward trend of its peer companies like Mankind Pharma, JSW Infrastructure, Tata Technologies, and Global Health. Additionally, both benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown gains of 0.67% and 0.51% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mankind Pharma2167.6512.30.572488.651411.8586833.55
JSW Infrastructure279.658.253.04300.0141.7557370.5
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency179.656.93.99215.049.999248.02
Tata Technologies1053.022.852.221400.0982.2542714.95
Global Health1160.036.553.251513.75587.3531142.22
06 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹172.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 180 & 175.75 yesterday to end at 172.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

