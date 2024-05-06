IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plummet as Negative Trends Continue

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA's open price was ₹179.35, reaching a high of ₹179.35 and a low of ₹167.55 before closing at ₹179.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹46,565.52 crore with a 52-week high of ₹215 and a 52-week low of ₹49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,529,148 shares.
The trading volume of IREDA until 1 PM has increased by 75.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹173, showing a decrease of -3.67%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 172.95 and 171.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 171.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 172.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.03
|Support 1
|171.33
|Resistance 2
|173.97
|Support 2
|170.57
|Resistance 3
|174.73
|Support 3
|169.63
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was ₹167.55 and the high price was ₹179.35.
The trading volume of IREDA until 12 AM has increased by 87.52% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹171.9, representing a decrease of -4.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between 173.78 and 171.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 171.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.95
|Support 1
|171.95
|Resistance 2
|173.55
|Support 2
|171.55
|Resistance 3
|173.95
|Support 3
|170.95
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|177.46
|10 Days
|170.02
|20 Days
|164.88
|50 Days
|155.64
|100 Days
|140.65
|300 Days
|138.38
The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of ₹177.13 & second support of ₹174.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹171.13. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹171.13 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
The volume of trading on IREDA until 11 AM is 118.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹172.95, showing a decrease of -3.7%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 176.98 and 167.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 167.78 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 176.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|173.78
|Support 1
|171.88
|Resistance 2
|174.82
|Support 2
|171.02
|Resistance 3
|175.68
|Support 3
|169.98
The stock traded in the range of ₹179.35 & ₹167.55 yesterday to end at ₹179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
