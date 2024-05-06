Hello User
IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stocks Plummet as Negative Trends Continue

LIVE UPDATES
12 min read . 01:46 PM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -3.9 %. The stock closed at 179.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.6 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA's open price was 179.35, reaching a high of 179.35 and a low of 167.55 before closing at 179.6. The market capitalization stood at 46,565.52 crore with a 52-week high of 215 and a 52-week low of 49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,529,148 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:46 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 75.24% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IREDA until 1 PM has increased by 75.24% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 173, showing a decrease of -3.67%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST IREDA share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 172.95 and 171.95 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 171.95 and selling near the hourly resistance of 172.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.03Support 1171.33
Resistance 2173.97Support 2170.57
Resistance 3174.73Support 3169.63
06 May 2024, 01:02 PM IST Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency stock's low price today was 167.55 and the high price was 179.35.

06 May 2024, 12:51 PM IST IREDA share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 87.52% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of IREDA until 12 AM has increased by 87.52% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 171.9, representing a decrease of -4.29%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST IREDA share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 173.78 and 171.88 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 171.88 and selling near the hourly resistance at 173.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.95Support 1171.95
Resistance 2173.55Support 2171.55
Resistance 3173.95Support 3170.95
06 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST IREDA Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of IREDA share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

06 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST IREDA share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days177.46
10 Days170.02
20 Days164.88
50 Days155.64
100 Days140.65
300 Days138.38
06 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST IREDA share price update :IREDA trading at ₹172.6, down -3.9% from yesterday's ₹179.6

The current market price of IREDA has broken the first support of 177.13 & second support of 174.42 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 171.13. If the stock price breaks the final support of 171.13 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

06 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 118.23% higher than yesterday

The volume of trading on IREDA until 11 AM is 118.23% higher than yesterday, with the price at 172.95, showing a decrease of -3.7%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 May 2024, 11:38 AM IST IREDA share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 176.98 and 167.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 167.78 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 176.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1173.78Support 1171.88
Resistance 2174.82Support 2171.02
Resistance 3175.68Support 3169.98
06 May 2024, 11:20 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹179.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 179.35 & 167.55 yesterday to end at 179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

