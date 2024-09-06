IREDA Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹236.2 and closed at ₹235.5, with a high of ₹238.65 and a low of ₹234.5. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹63,256.54 crore. Over the past year, IREDA has seen a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹49.99. The trading volume on the BSE was 1,478,353 shares, indicating significant market activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|237.87
|Support 1
|233.58
|Resistance 2
|240.41
|Support 2
|231.83
|Resistance 3
|242.16
|Support 3
|229.29
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 23.52% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1478 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹238.65 & ₹234.5 yesterday to end at ₹235.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.