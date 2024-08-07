IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹243, closed at ₹238.95, with a high of ₹250 and a low of ₹234. The market capitalization was ₹63431.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4797241 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|245.18
|Support 1
|230.63
|Resistance 2
|254.87
|Support 2
|225.77
|Resistance 3
|259.73
|Support 3
|216.08
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 23.73% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹250 & ₹234 yesterday to end at ₹236. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.