IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹193.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹192.80. The stock reached a high of ₹194 and a low of ₹187.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹50,658.66 crore, IREDA's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 308,262 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|192.19
|Support 1
|186.69
|Resistance 2
|195.8
|Support 2
|184.8
|Resistance 3
|197.69
|Support 3
|181.19
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 14.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹194 & ₹187.70 yesterday to end at ₹188.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend