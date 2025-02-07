Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -2.18 %. The stock closed at 192.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.60 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 193.15 and closed slightly lower at 192.80. The stock reached a high of 194 and a low of 187.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 50,658.66 crore, IREDA's performance over the past year shows a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 121. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 308,262 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1192.19Support 1186.69
Resistance 2195.8Support 2184.8
Resistance 3197.69Support 3181.19
07 Feb 2025, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 215.0, 14.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy1111
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
07 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13483 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 62.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 308 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹192.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 194 & 187.70 yesterday to end at 188.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

