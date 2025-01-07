Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 07 Jan 2025, by -6.98 %. The stock closed at 230.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 214.55 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 231.05 and closed slightly lower at 230.65. The day's trading range saw a high of 231.85 and a low of 213.05. With a market capitalization of approximately 61,966.41 crore, IREDA's performance reflects significant volatility, especially compared to its 52-week high of 310 and low of 100.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,938,763 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.28Support 1208.13
Resistance 2238.12Support 2201.82
Resistance 3244.43Support 3189.98
07 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 9.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 26 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12351 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 117.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

07 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹230.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 231.85 & 213.05 yesterday to end at 214.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

