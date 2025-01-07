IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹231.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹230.65. The day's trading range saw a high of ₹231.85 and a low of ₹213.05. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹61,966.41 crore, IREDA's performance reflects significant volatility, especially compared to its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹100.4. The BSE recorded a volume of 3,938,763 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|226.28
|Support 1
|208.13
|Resistance 2
|238.12
|Support 2
|201.82
|Resistance 3
|244.43
|Support 3
|189.98
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 9.11% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 117.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.85 & ₹213.05 yesterday to end at ₹214.55. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.