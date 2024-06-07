Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:38 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 178.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.1 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 178.95 and closed at 178.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 179.5, while the low was 174.9. The market capitalization of IREDA stood at 47,600.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 215, and the 52-week low was 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 720,913 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:38 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 179.12 and 176.47 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 176.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 179.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179.5 & 174.9 yesterday to end at 178.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

