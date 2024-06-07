IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹178.95 and closed at ₹178.25 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹179.5, while the low was ₹174.9. The market capitalization of IREDA stood at ₹47,600.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹215, and the 52-week low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 720,913 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 179.12 and 176.47 in the last hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 176.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 179.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179.5 & ₹174.9 yesterday to end at ₹178.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend