IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -4.06 %. The stock closed at 179.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.3 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 179.35 and closed at 179.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 179.35, while the low was 167.55. The market capitalization stands at 46,310.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,621,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST IREDA share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 36.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 39 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 51591 k

The trading volume yesterday was 23.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.

07 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹179.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 179.35 & 167.55 yesterday to end at 179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

