IREDA Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹179.35 and closed at ₹179.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹179.35, while the low was ₹167.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹46,310.19 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,621,410 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 36.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 23.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 35 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹179.35 & ₹167.55 yesterday to end at ₹179.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
