IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹161.6 and closed at ₹158.35. The high for the day was ₹181.15, while the low was ₹161.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹47,425.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume traded was 20,595,621 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA stock is currently priced at ₹176.45 with a percent change of 11.43, resulting in a net change of 18.1. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive momentum in the market for IREDA.
