IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 08 Apr 2024, by 11.43 %. The stock closed at 158.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock on the last day had an open price of 161.6 and closed at 158.35. The high for the day was 181.15, while the low was 161.1. The market capitalization stood at 47,425.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume traded was 20,595,621 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST IREDA share price Today :IREDA trading at ₹176.45, up 11.43% from yesterday's ₹158.35

IREDA stock is currently priced at 176.45 with a percent change of 11.43, resulting in a net change of 18.1. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, showing positive momentum in the market for IREDA.

08 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹158.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for IREDA on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 20,595,621 with a closing price of 158.35.

