IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹246 and closed at ₹236 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹249.25, while the low was ₹236.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹66670.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,122,651 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at ₹245.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹245.80. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.48%
|3 Months
|34.29%
|6 Months
|24.75%
|YTD
|141.49%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.17
|Support 1
|240.67
|Resistance 2
|257.33
|Support 2
|232.33
|Resistance 3
|265.67
|Support 3
|228.17
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹180.0, 27.43% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.25 & ₹236.6 yesterday to end at ₹248.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.