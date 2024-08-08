Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 5.11 %. The stock closed at 236 per share. The stock is currently trading at 248.05 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 246 and closed at 236 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 249.25, while the low was 236.6. The market capitalization stands at 66670.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 310 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,122,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at 245.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 245.80. In contrast, Nifty has surged by 23.98% to 24297.50 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.48%
3 Months34.29%
6 Months24.75%
YTD141.49%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.17Support 1240.67
Resistance 2257.33Support 2232.33
Resistance 3265.67Support 3228.17
08 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 180.0, 27.43% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1100
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71881 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

08 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹236 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 249.25 & 236.6 yesterday to end at 248.05. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

