IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹215.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹214.55. The shares reached a high of ₹223 and a low of ₹213.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately ₹57,700.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹101.2, with a trading volume of 1,354,341 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Live Updates: Price Analysis
IREDA Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at ₹219.75. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have surged by 110.51%, reaching ₹219.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.61%
|3 Months
|1.76%
|6 Months
|-9.07%
|YTD
|1.61%
|1 Year
|110.51%
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.1
|Support 1
|213.84
|Resistance 2
|227.63
|Support 2
|209.11
|Resistance 3
|232.36
|Support 3
|204.58
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 10.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12909 k
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1354 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹214.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹223 & ₹213.7 yesterday to end at ₹218.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.