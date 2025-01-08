Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2025, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 214.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.7 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 215.3 and closed slightly lower at 214.55. The shares reached a high of 223 and a low of 213.7 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately 57,700.93 crore. Over the past year, the stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 101.2, with a trading volume of 1,354,341 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST IREDA Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Live Updates: The share price of IREDA has increased by 0.48%, currently trading at 219.75. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have surged by 110.51%, reaching 219.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 10.20%, standing at 23,707.90 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.61%
3 Months1.76%
6 Months-9.07%
YTD1.61%
1 Year110.51%
08 Jan 2025, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to buy for short term: IREDA, Apollo Hospitals among 6 stocks that may rise 7-16% in 2-3 weeks, say analysts

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-for-short-term-ireda-apollo-hospitals-among-6-stocks-that-may-rise-7-16-in-2-3-weeks-say-analysts-11736302502745.html

08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.1Support 1213.84
Resistance 2227.63Support 2209.11
Resistance 3232.36Support 3204.58
08 Jan 2025, 08:35 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 10.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12909 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1354 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹214.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 223 & 213.7 yesterday to end at 218.7. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.