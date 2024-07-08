IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹221 and closed at ₹220.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹231.95, while the low was ₹219.1. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹61415.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹231.95 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9081959 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹220.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹231.95 & ₹219.1 yesterday to end at ₹220.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend