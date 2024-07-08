Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 3.63 %. The stock closed at 220.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 228.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 221 and closed at 220.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 231.95, while the low was 219.1. The market capitalization of IREDA is 61415.42 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 231.95 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9081959 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹220.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 231.95 & 219.1 yesterday to end at 220.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

