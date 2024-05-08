Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
IREDA stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -2.7 %. The stock closed at 172.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.65 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at 172.15 and closed at 172.3. The stock's high for the day was 173.9, while the low was 166.2. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at 45,060.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 215 and 49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,261,288 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST IREDA share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1172.23Support 1164.58
Resistance 2176.87Support 2161.57
Resistance 3179.88Support 3156.93
08 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 49192 k

The trading volume yesterday was 54.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

08 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹172.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 173.9 & 166.2 yesterday to end at 172.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

