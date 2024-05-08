IREDA Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, IREDA opened at ₹172.15 and closed at ₹172.3. The stock's high for the day was ₹173.9, while the low was ₹166.2. The market capitalization of IREDA stands at ₹45,060.38 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹215 and ₹49.99, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 4,261,288 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|172.23
|Support 1
|164.58
|Resistance 2
|176.87
|Support 2
|161.57
|Resistance 3
|179.88
|Support 3
|156.93
The trading volume yesterday was 54.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹173.9 & ₹166.2 yesterday to end at ₹172.3. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
