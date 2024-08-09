IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock on the last day opened at ₹249.25 and closed at ₹248.05. The high for the day was ₹252.45 and the low was ₹244.55. The market capitalization stood at 66616.25 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹310 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1697238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1697 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹252.45 & ₹244.55 yesterday to end at ₹247.85. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.