Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
LIVE UPDATES

IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 09 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 09 Dec 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 221.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 224.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 220.75 and closed slightly lower at 220.70. The stock reached a high of 223.25 and a low of 216.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 59,466.79 crore, IREDA's stock performance indicates volatility. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of 310 and a low of 61.51, with a BSE volume of 641,749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:34:26 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA trading at ₹224.5, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹221.3

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at 224.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 217.51 and 224.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 217.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 224.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA's share price has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at 222.00. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have surged by 244.63%, reaching 222.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.84%
3 Months-3.33%
6 Months22.34%
YTD115.22%
1 Year244.63%
09 Dec 2024, 09:03:05 AM IST

Stocks to buy for short term: Reliance, IREDA, IRFC among 9 picks that may rise 8-20% in next 3-4 weeks, say experts

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-for-short-term-reliance-ireda-irfc-among-9-picks-that-may-rise-8-20-in-next-3-4-weeks-say-experts-11733711878216.html

09 Dec 2024, 08:46:03 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1224.68Support 1217.51
Resistance 2227.66Support 2213.32
Resistance 3231.85Support 3210.34
09 Dec 2024, 08:33:15 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 11.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
09 Dec 2024, 08:15:32 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9326 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 641 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:01:58 AM IST

IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹220.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 223.25 & 216.35 yesterday to end at 221.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

