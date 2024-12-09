IREDA share price Today Live Updates : IREDA Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹220.75 and closed slightly lower at ₹220.70. The stock reached a high of ₹223.25 and a low of ₹216.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹59,466.79 crore, IREDA's stock performance indicates volatility. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has traded between a high of ₹310 and a low of ₹61.51, with a BSE volume of 641,749 shares.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA share price is at ₹224.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹217.51 and ₹224.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹217.51 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 224.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA's share price has increased by 0.32%, currently trading at ₹222.00. Over the past year, IREDA's shares have surged by 244.63%, reaching ₹222.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24,677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.84%
|3 Months
|-3.33%
|6 Months
|22.34%
|YTD
|115.22%
|1 Year
|244.63%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|224.68
|Support 1
|217.51
|Resistance 2
|227.66
|Support 2
|213.32
|Resistance 3
|231.85
|Support 3
|210.34
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 11.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 641 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.25 & ₹216.35 yesterday to end at ₹221.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.