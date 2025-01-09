IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at ₹220.5 and closed at ₹218.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹225.9 and a low of ₹215.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹58,786.79 crore, IREDA's shares traded at a volume of 1,719,106 on the BSE. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹101.2.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 99.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1719 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.9 & ₹215.7 yesterday to end at ₹223.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend