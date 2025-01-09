Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 218.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 223.3 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA's stock opened at 220.5 and closed at 218.7, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 225.9 and a low of 215.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 58,786.79 crore, IREDA's shares traded at a volume of 1,719,106 on the BSE. The stock has experienced a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 101.2.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 27 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13972 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 99.63% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 1719 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹218.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 225.9 & 215.7 yesterday to end at 223.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

