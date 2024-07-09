IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹231.9 and closed at ₹228.5 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹248.8, while the low was ₹231.8. The market capitalization of IREDA was ₹66,199.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹231.95 and the low was ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 7,566,334 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|251.63
|Support 1
|234.58
|Resistance 2
|258.77
|Support 2
|224.67
|Resistance 3
|268.68
|Support 3
|217.53
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 55.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 100.41% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 97 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹248.8 & ₹231.8 yesterday to end at ₹228.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend