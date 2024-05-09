IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹165.85 and closed at ₹167.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹174, while the lowest was ₹165. With a market capitalization of ₹45,947.34 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹215 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 2,106,722 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 44.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹174 & ₹165 yesterday to end at ₹167.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
