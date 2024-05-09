Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 167.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 170.95 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 165.85 and closed at 167.65 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 174, while the lowest was 165. With a market capitalization of 45,947.34 crore, the 52-week high and low for the stock were 215 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE trading volume for IREDA was 2,106,722 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40923 k

The trading volume yesterday was 44.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

09 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹167.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 174 & 165 yesterday to end at 167.65. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

