IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹222 and closed slightly lower at ₹221.3. The stock experienced a high of ₹225.9 and a low of ₹220.5, reflecting moderate volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹59,617.31 crore, IREDA's shares traded actively, with a BSE volume of 1,246,007. The stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹310, while the 52-week low stands at ₹61.51.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 12.08% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 1246 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹225.9 & ₹220.5 yesterday to end at ₹221.8. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.