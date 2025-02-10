IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹189.25 and closed at ₹188.40, experiencing a high of ₹192.40 and a low of ₹186.60. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹50,664.37 crore. Over the past year, IREDA reached a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹121. The trading volume on the BSE was 330,184 shares, indicating active market participation.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|191.96
|Support 1
|185.99
|Resistance 2
|195.21
|Support 2
|183.27
|Resistance 3
|197.93
|Support 3
|180.02
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹215.0, 14.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 38.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 330 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹192.40 & ₹186.60 yesterday to end at ₹188.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend