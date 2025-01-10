IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹225 and closed at ₹223.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹227 and a low of ₹213.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹58,028.84 crore, IREDA's stock has a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹101.2. The trading volume on BSE was 1,186,855 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|223.95
|Support 1
|212.05
|Resistance 2
|231.58
|Support 2
|207.78
|Resistance 3
|235.85
|Support 3
|200.15
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 9.68% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1186 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹227 & ₹213.65 yesterday to end at ₹215.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.