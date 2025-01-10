Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -3.31 %. The stock closed at 223.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 215.9 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 225 and closed at 223.3, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 227 and a low of 213.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 58,028.84 crore, IREDA's stock has a 52-week high of 310 and a low of 101.2. The trading volume on BSE was 1,186,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1223.95Support 1212.05
Resistance 2231.58Support 2207.78
Resistance 3235.85Support 3200.15
10 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 195.0, 9.68% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 280.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1111
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14404 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1186 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹223.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 227 & 213.65 yesterday to end at 215.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

