IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹251.3 and closed at ₹246.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹254 and a low of ₹228. The market capitalization of IREDA is ₹64,640.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹248.8 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,900,498 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at ₹239.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to ₹239.80, while the Nifty has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.13%
|3 Months
|32.09%
|6 Months
|132.85%
|YTD
|133.98%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|253.22
|Support 1
|227.23
|Resistance 2
|266.61
|Support 2
|214.63
|Resistance 3
|279.21
|Support 3
|201.24
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 54.26% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹254 & ₹228 yesterday to end at ₹246.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend