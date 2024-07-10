Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 246.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 240.5 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 251.3 and closed at 246.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 254 and a low of 228. The market capitalization of IREDA is 64,640.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 248.8 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the day was 5,900,498 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The share price of IREDA has decreased by -0.29% and is currently trading at 239.80. Over the past year, IREDA's share price has plummeted by -99999.99% to 239.80, while the Nifty has increased by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.13%
3 Months32.09%
6 Months132.85%
YTD133.98%
1 Year-99999.99%
10 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1253.22Support 1227.23
Resistance 2266.61Support 2214.63
Resistance 3279.21Support 3201.24
10 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 54.26% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy1000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 78 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 55494 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 40.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 72 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

10 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹246.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 254 & 228 yesterday to end at 246.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

