IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹178.95 and closed at ₹178.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹182.55, while the low was ₹174.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹48,608.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹215 and the 52-week low is ₹49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,808,136 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|183.95
|Support 1
|176.3
|Resistance 2
|187.05
|Support 2
|171.75
|Resistance 3
|191.6
|Support 3
|168.65
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1808 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.55 & ₹174.9 yesterday to end at ₹178.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.