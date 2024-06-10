Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 178.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 178.95 and closed at 178.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 182.55, while the low was 174.9. The market capitalization stands at 48,608.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 215 and the 52-week low is 49.99. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,808,136 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1183.95Support 1176.3
Resistance 2187.05Support 2171.75
Resistance 3191.6Support 3168.65
10 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25707 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1808 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹178.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 182.55 & 174.9 yesterday to end at 178.25. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

