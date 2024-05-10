IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at ₹171.9, reached a high of ₹171.9, and a low of ₹163.85 before closing at ₹170.95. The market capitalization was at ₹44,307.8 crore with a 52-week high of ₹215 and a 52-week low of ₹49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,753,329 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|169.57
|Support 1
|161.52
|Resistance 2
|174.78
|Support 2
|158.68
|Resistance 3
|177.62
|Support 3
|153.47
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹110.0, 33.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 60.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹171.9 & ₹163.85 yesterday to end at ₹170.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
