Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

IREDA Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 170.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 164.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Stock Price Today

IREDA Share Price Today : IREDA's stock opened at 171.9, reached a high of 171.9, and a low of 163.85 before closing at 170.95. The market capitalization was at 44,307.8 crore with a 52-week high of 215 and a 52-week low of 49.99. The BSE trading volume for the day was 2,753,329 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST IREDA share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1169.57Support 1161.52
Resistance 2174.78Support 2158.68
Resistance 3177.62Support 3153.47
10 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST IREDA share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 110.0, 33.27% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 110.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST IREDA share price Today : IREDA volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 37784 k

The trading volume yesterday was 60.47% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST IREDA share price Live :IREDA closed at ₹170.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 171.9 & 163.85 yesterday to end at 170.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.