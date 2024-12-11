IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Dec 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹222.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹221.8. The stock reached a high of ₹223.45 and a low of ₹217.15 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹59,617.31 crore, IREDA's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹310 and a low of ₹73.42. The BSE volume for the day was 354,806 shares, indicating active trading.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for IREDA on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|222.84
|Support 1
|217.71
|Resistance 2
|225.08
|Support 2
|214.82
|Resistance 3
|227.97
|Support 3
|212.58
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹195.0, 11.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹110.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹280.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 354 k.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹223.45 & ₹217.15 yesterday to end at ₹221.2. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.