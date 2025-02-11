Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 188.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.45 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at 189.95 and closed slightly lower at 188.50. The stock reached a high of 189.95 and dipped to a low of 183.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of 49,543.95 crore, IREDA's performance reflects volatility, given its 52-week high of 310 and low of 121. The BSE recorded a volume of 242,753 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10220 k

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Live Updates: IREDA closed at ₹188.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 189.95 & 183.90 yesterday to end at 184.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

