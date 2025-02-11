IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, IREDA opened at ₹189.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹188.50. The stock reached a high of ₹189.95 and dipped to a low of ₹183.90 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹49,543.95 crore, IREDA's performance reflects volatility, given its 52-week high of ₹310 and low of ₹121. The BSE recorded a volume of 242,753 shares traded.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
IREDA Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹189.95 & ₹183.90 yesterday to end at ₹184.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend