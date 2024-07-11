Hello User
IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 240.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 246.85 per share. Investors should monitor IREDA stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at 242.35 and closed at 240.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 249.65, while the low was 230.05. The market capitalization stood at 66,347.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 254 and 49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,666,824 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA volume yesterday was 76 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 58393 k

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

11 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST IREDA Share Price Today Live: IREDA closed at ₹240.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 249.65 & 230.05 yesterday to end at 246.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

