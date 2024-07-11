IREDA Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

IREDA Share Price Today Live Updates : IREDA's stock opened at ₹242.35 and closed at ₹240.5 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹249.65, while the low was ₹230.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹66,347.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹254 and ₹49.99 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,666,824 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.46% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 70 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
IREDA Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹249.65 & ₹230.05 yesterday to end at ₹246.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend